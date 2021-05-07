Life science investor Linc AB plans Stockholm bourse IPO

Contributor
Anna Ringstrom Reuters
Published

Nordic life science investor Linc AB said on Friday it plans to list its shares on the Stockholm bourse in the second quarter.

Linc, which has invested in listed and unlisted companies, would carry out a new share issue corresponding to around 1.20 billion Swedish crowns ($142.4 million) in connection with the listing, it said in a statement.

($1 = 8.4272 Swedish crowns)

