HighCape Capital Acquisition, a blank check company formed by HighCape Capital targeting the life sciences industry, filed on Monday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.



The New York, NY-based company plans to raise $100 million by offering 10 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed price, HighCape Capital Acquisition would command a market value of $129 million.



The company is led by HighCape Capital co-founders CEO and Chairman Kevin Rakin and CFO, COO, and Director Matt Zuga, both of whom serve as Partners at the firm. The company plans to target the life sciences industry, including therapeutics, devices, diagnostics, medical information technology, agrisciences, and animal health.



HighCape Capital Acquisition was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol CAPAU. Cantor Fitzgerald is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article Life science investment firm's SPAC HighCape Capital Acquisition files for a $100 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



