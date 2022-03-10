Life insurer Just Group reinstates dividend as annual profit jumps

Contributor
Sinchita Mitra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Just Group Plc reinstated its dividend after reporting a 9% jump in its annual profit on Thursday, buoyed by growing demand for the British life insurer's pension schemes and retirement sales services.

March 10 (Reuters) - Just Group Plc JUSTJ.L reinstated its dividend after reporting a 9% jump in its annual profit on Thursday, buoyed by growing demand for the British life insurer's pension schemes and retirement sales services.

The British insurer, which specialises in annuities for people with reduced life expectancy, posted an underlying operating profit of 210 million pounds ($276.7 million) for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of 193 million pounds a year ago.

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Sinchita.Mitra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters