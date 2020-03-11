Life Insurance Providers at Major Risk Over Coronavirus and Plummeting Bond Yields

Major U.S. life insurance providers have struggled as COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the country. However, while it's likely that many of these companies will face policy losses as the number of COVID-19-related deaths grow, they also face a threat from collapsing bond rates, which had hit historic lows earlier this week.

Should bond rates continue to stay low, major life insurers could have to charge more and reprice their products in an effort to stay financially afloat. When coupled with the possibility of further COVID-19-related deaths and the payouts that this would require from healthcare insurance providers, the sector appears to be in a riskier position than ever.

Image source: Getty Images.

Insurance companies usually have a substantial exposure to interest-sensitive assets (including bonds) while also providing interest-sensitive products to their clients. Sudden drops in interest rates, as was seen on Monday, where the 10-year Treasury yield hit a new all-time low of 0.318%, can dramatically affect the balance sheets of these businesses.

A struggling market

The life insurance sector has seen significant declines over the past month. In comparison to the S&P 500, which fell by around 19% over the past four weeks, the S&P 500 Life & Health Insurance index declined by around 37%.

Major life insurers, such as Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) and Metlife (NYSE: MET), both fell significantly on Wednesday, declining 7.8% and 4.9%, respectively. Both stocks have lost almost 40% of their market value over the past couple of weeks.

10 stocks we like better than MetLife

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and MetLife wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Mark Prvulovic has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.