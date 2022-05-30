Life Insurance Corp of India reports lower profit; declares dividend

MUMBAI, May 30 (Reuters) - Life Insurance Corporation of India LIFI.NS reported a profit of 23.72 billion Indian rupees ($306 million) for the March quarter, down from 28.93 billion a year earlier.

India's largest insurer also announced a dividend of 1.50 rupees per share, it said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

($1 = 77.5150 Indian rupees)

