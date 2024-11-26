Life Healthcare Group Reports Strong Earnings Growth

Life Healthcare Group Holdings ( (LTGHF) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Life Healthcare Group Holdings presented to its investors.

Life Healthcare Group Holdings is a leading healthcare provider operating in the southern African region, known for its patient-centered approach and innovative healthcare solutions, including integral diagnostic and adjacent business lines. The company has reported a robust financial performance for the year ended 30 September 2024, with significant growth in revenue and earnings. Key highlights include a 12.7% increase in revenue to R25.5 billion and a notable 48.5% rise in normalized earnings per share to 132.3 cents, driven by strong performance in southern Africa and international operations. The group also concluded the disposal of Alliance Medical Group, distributing R8.8 billion to shareholders and declaring total distributions of R10.6 billion. Strategic acquisitions in imaging and renal dialysis have strengthened the company’s service offerings and market footprint. Looking ahead, Life Healthcare Group aims to continue its growth trajectory by expanding its asset base, increasing hospital bed capacity, and enhancing its imaging business, while focusing on operational efficiencies and strategic expansion in nuclear medicine and international markets.

