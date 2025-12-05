Life Healthcare Group Holdings (JSE:LHC) Price Target Decreased by 12.72% to 13.01

The average one-year price target for Life Healthcare Group Holdings (JSE:LHC) has been revised to R13,01 / share. This is a decrease of 12.72% from the prior estimate of R14,91 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of R12,42 to a high of R13,86 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 98.81% from the latest reported closing price of R1 096,00 / share.

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Maintains 0.05% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.05%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.12% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 62 funds or institutions reporting positions in Life Healthcare Group Holdings. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 4.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LHC is 0.08%, an increase of 1.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.10% to 148,247K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LZOEX - Lazard Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio Open Shares holds 32,743K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,249K shares , representing an increase of 7.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LHC by 3.58% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,447K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,513K shares , representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LHC by 13.60% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,120K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,443K shares , representing an increase of 3.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LHC by 14.39% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 13,189K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,020K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LHC by 5.30% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 9,724K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.