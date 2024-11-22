Life & Banc Split Announces December Distributions

Life & Banc Split (TSE:LBS) has released an update.

Brompton Funds has announced upcoming distributions for several of its funds, payable on December 13, 2024. Shareholders can benefit from the distribution reinvestment plans offered, which allow for automatic reinvestment of dividends, fostering compound growth. These announcements provide an opportunity for investors to enhance their portfolios through reinvestment strategies.

