Lifco AB (BIT:1LIFC) Price Target Increased by 15.19% to 38.63

The average one-year price target for Lifco AB (BIT:1LIFC) has been revised to €38.63 / share. This is an increase of 15.19% from the prior estimate of €33.54 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €34.67 to a high of €45.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.29% from the latest reported closing price of €33.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 155 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lifco AB. This is an decrease of 56 owner(s) or 26.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1LIFC is 0.13%, an increase of 2.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.52% to 31,281K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,195K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,213K shares , representing a decrease of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1LIFC by 14.95% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,982K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,997K shares , representing a decrease of 0.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1LIFC by 0.12% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,552K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,490K shares , representing an increase of 3.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1LIFC by 9.43% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 787K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEURX - Vanguard European Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 535K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 514K shares , representing an increase of 3.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1LIFC by 12.84% over the last quarter.

