Lifco AB (BIT:1LIFC) Price Target Decreased by 10.42% to 33.54

The average one-year price target for Lifco AB (BIT:1LIFC) has been revised to €33.54 / share. This is a decrease of 10.42% from the prior estimate of €37.44 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €31.18 to a high of €38.16 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.78% from the latest reported closing price of €33.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 176 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lifco AB. This is an decrease of 36 owner(s) or 16.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1LIFC is 0.12%, an increase of 6.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.79% to 31,872K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 8,968K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 4,195K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 3,333K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,345K shares , representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1LIFC by 4.89% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,195K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,213K shares , representing a decrease of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1LIFC by 14.95% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,982K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,997K shares , representing a decrease of 0.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1LIFC by 0.12% over the last quarter.

