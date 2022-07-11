Liens lifted on Mexican restaurant operator Alsea's accounts

MEXICO CITY, July 11 (Reuters) - Mexican restaurant operator Alsea reported on Monday that the country's tax authority (SAT) had lifted liens on some of its accounts as part of a dispute over tax claims for 3.881 billion Mexican pesos ($187.08 million).

Alsea ALSEA.MX, which manages franchises of international chains such as Starbucks, Domino's Pizza and Burger King, said in a statement that the measure was carried out in compliance with a court-issued order and added that it will continue the legal process to contest the current tax claim.

Some analysts and industry experts welcomed the news, though shares were down slightly by midmorning Monday.

"The share price could continue with short-term volatility, while the possibility of having to pay the amount required by the SAT remains," said analysts at Grupo Financiero Banorte.

Mexico's tax authority did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

($1 = 20.7450 Mexican pesos)

(Reporting by Noe Torres; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

