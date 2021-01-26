Liechtenstein's LGT Bank names LLB's Roland Matt as new CEO

LGT, the private banking and asset management group owned by the princely house of Liechtenstein, said on Tuesday it has appointed Roland Matt as chief executive officer of LGT Bank Ltd and senior management board member of LGT Private Banking, effective January 2022.

He will succeed Roland Schubert, who has been appointed a member of the board of directors of LGT Bank Ltd effective from the beginning of 2022, LGT said in a statement.

Matt has been a member of the board of management of Liechtensteinische Landesbank LLBN.S since 2009 and its group CEO since 2012.

LLB named Urs Mueller as interim CEO.

