Liechtensteinische Landesbank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Position in Fossil Group (FOSL)

Fintel reports that Liechtensteinische Landesbank Aktiengesellschaft has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.81MM shares of Fossil Group Inc (FOSL). This represents 5.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2021 they reported 1.92MM shares and 3.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 45.97% and an increase in total ownership of 1.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 326 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fossil Group. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 6.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FOSL is 0.04%, an increase of 10.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.53% to 38,221K shares. The put/call ratio of FOSL is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 3,992K shares representing 7.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,994K shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOSL by 26.44% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,331K shares representing 6.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,412K shares, representing a decrease of 2.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOSL by 37.00% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 1,788K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,120K shares, representing an increase of 37.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOSL by 79.48% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,694K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,372K shares, representing an increase of 19.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOSL by 2.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,551K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,406K shares, representing an increase of 9.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOSL by 23.94% over the last quarter.

Fossil Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fossil Group, Inc. is a global design, marketing, distribution and innovation company specializing in lifestyle accessories. Under a diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands, its offerings includes fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods and wearables. Fossil is committed to delivering the best in design and innovation across its owned brands, Fossil, Michele, Misfit, Relic, Skagen and Zodiac, and licensed brands, Armani Exchange, BMW, Diesel, DKNY, Emporio Armani, kate spade new york, Michael Kors, PUMA and Tory Burch. Fossil brings each brand story to life through an extensive distribution network across numerous geographies, categories and channels.

