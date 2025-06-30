$LIDR stock is up 18% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$LIDR stock has now risen 18% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $18,361,122 of trading volume.

$LIDR Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $LIDR:

$LIDR insiders have traded $LIDR stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LIDR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LUIS DUSSAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $22,884 .

. JONATHON B. HUSBY purchased 36,707 shares for an estimated $19,997

MATTHEW FISCH (CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 17,666 shares for an estimated $10,418 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CONOR B TIERNEY (Treasurer & CFO) purchased 4,500 shares for an estimated $2,405

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LIDR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $LIDR stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $LIDR on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.