Lido Advisors Adds $76 Million to BSCR Stake, Making the Bond ETF Its Second-Largest Holding

Key Points

Lido Advisors added nearly 3.9 million shares of the Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) in Q1 2026, with an estimated transaction value of $76.0 million.

This purchase brings Lido's total BSCR stake to more than 70 million shares, valued at approximately $1.4 billion.

After the purchase, BSCR is Lido's second-largest position, representing 4.3% of the firm's assets under management (AUM).

With a December 2027 maturity date, a 4.29% dividend yield, and a low 0.1% expense ratio, BSCR offers investors a defined-timeline, low-cost way to access investment-grade corporate bonds.

10 stocks we like better than Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust - Invesco BulletShares 2027orate Bond ETF ›

What happened

According to a recent SEC filing, Lido Advisors, LLC, increased its holding in the Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) by 3,854,896 shares during the first quarter of 2026. Based on the average share price during the quarter, the estimated transaction value was approximately $76.0 million.

What else to know

After the purchase, BSCR accounts for 4.3% of Lido Advisors' 13F reportable assets under management -- making it the firm's second-largest holding.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE: SPY: $2.8 billion (11.0% of AUM) NASDAQ: BSCR: $1.4 billion (4.3% of AUM) NASDAQ: BSCQ: $1.0 billion (4.1% of AUM) NASDAQ: AAPL: $944.0 million (3.7% of AUM) NASDAQ: NVDA: $929.4 million (3.7% of AUM)

As of May 19, 2026, BSCR shares were trading at $19.60, up about 4.5% over the past year -- trailing the S&P 500 by roughly 20 percentage points, and underperforming its Target Maturity category benchmark by roughly 0.2 percentage points.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $4.6 billion Dividend yield 4.29% Expense ratio 0.10% 1-year return (as of 5/19/26) 4.51%

ETF snapshot

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is a target-maturity bond fund. The fund's time-defined structure appeals to investors seeking predictable cash flows and a known maturity date, distinguishing it from perpetual bond funds.

Tracks the Invesco BulletShares Corporate Bond 2027 Index, providing exposure to a diversified portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027.

Holdings are rebalanced monthly, and the fund is set to mature in December 2027, at which point assets are distributed to shareholders -- offering investors a known end date and more predictable cash flows.

The fund carries a 0.1% expense ratio, making it one of the more cost-efficient ways to access this corner of the bond market.

What this transaction means for investors

Lido Advisors is a large investment advisor managing tens of billions in assets on behalf of its clients. Its decision to make BSCR its second-largest holding -- outranking mega-cap tech stalwarts like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) -- is a meaningful move worth exploring.

At its core, this purchase looks like deliberate, defensive positioning. With the Federal Reserve having maintained elevated interest rates through much of 2025 and into 2026, short-duration, investment-grade bond funds like BSCR have become attractive tools for institutional managers looking to generate income while keeping credit and duration risk in check. A fund set to mature in December 2027 gives Lido a relatively short runway -- the kind of "park it and collect" strategy that makes sense when the rate environment remains uncertain.

It's worth noting that BSCR's defined maturity date sets it apart from traditional bond ETFs that roll over indefinitely. For investors worried about interest rate volatility, that predictability -- knowing exactly when the fund winds down and returns capital -- can be genuinely valuable.

What makes the large BSCR position more interesting is that Lido also holds a similarly sized position in a comparable ETF maturing in 2026 -- suggesting this isn't a one-time allocation but part of a deliberate laddering strategy. By staggering maturities across consecutive years, an asset manager can reinvest returned capital at prevailing rates as each fund winds down, rather than locking into a single maturity date. It's a straightforward but disciplined approach to managing interest rate uncertainty.

Bottom line: when a wealth manager of Lido's size increases an already-large position in a short-duration corporate bond ETF, it reflects a view that locking in solid, investment-grade yields at current levels is a prudent strategy. With inflation concerns running hot and the rate outlook uncertain, the short maturity of BSCR limits exposure to that volatility.

With BSCR yielding roughly 4.3% annually and set to mature in about 18 months, income-focused investors seeking capital preservation alongside steady cash flow may find it worth a closer look -- particularly those who want bond-like behavior without the complexity of buying individual bonds.

Should you buy stock in Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust - Invesco BulletShares 2027orate Bond ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust - Invesco BulletShares 2027orate Bond ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust - Invesco BulletShares 2027orate Bond ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $481,750!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,352,457!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 990% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 206% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 20, 2026.

Andy Gould has positions in Apple and Nvidia and has the following options: long January 2027 $125 calls on Nvidia and short January 2027 $125 puts on Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.