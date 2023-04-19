US Markets
Lidl wins trademark lawsuit against Tesco over discount scheme logo

April 19, 2023 — 06:14 am EDT

LONDON, April 19 (Reuters) - German discount supermarket Lidl on Wednesday won a trademark lawsuit against Britain's biggest retailer Tesco TSCO.L at London's High Court over the use of a yellow circle on a square blue background.

Lidl sued Tesco in 2020 shortly after Tesco adopted a yellow circle against a blue background to promote its "Clubcard Prices" discount scheme.

Judge Joanna Smith said in a written ruling that Tesco had "taken unfair advantage of the distinctive reputation" for low prices held by Lidl's trademarks, though she rejected Lidl's argument that Tesco had done so deliberately.

A Lidl spokesperson said in a statement: "We are pleased that the court has agreed with us and that it will now order Tesco to stop using the Clubcard logo."

Tesco did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

