Lidl GB's Christmas sales up 24.5%

Credit: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY

January 09, 2023 — 02:10 am EST

Written by James Davey for Reuters ->

LONDON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The British arm of German discount supermarket group Lidl said its sales rose 24.5% in the four weeks to Dec. 25 compared to the previous year, reflecting new store openings and consumers' search for savings in a cost-of-living crisis.

Lidl GB said on Monday over 1.3 million more customers shopped at its stores in the run-up to Christmas.

