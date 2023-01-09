Lidl GB's Christmas sales up 24.5%

LONDON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The British arm of German discount supermarket group Lidl said its sales rose 24.5% in the four weeks to Dec. 25 compared to the previous year, reflecting new store openings and consumers' search for savings in a cost-of-living crisis.

Lidl GB said on Monday over 1.3 million more customers shopped at its stores in the run-up to Christmas.

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton)

