Lidl GB says will invest 4 bln stg in UK food businesses in 2023

LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The British arm of German discount supermarket Lidl GB said on Monday it would invest 4 billion pounds ($5 billion) in UK food businesses in 2023, accelerating its initial spending plans.

In 2019, Lidl GB committed to a five-year 15 billion pound investment in the UK food industry from 2020-25.

($1 = 0.8069 pounds)

