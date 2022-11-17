TSCO

Lidl GB says more shoppers switching to it as profit rises

Credit: REUTERS/RUSSELL CHEYNE

November 17, 2022 — 02:32 am EST

Written by James Davey for Reuters ->

Adds detail

LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The British arm of German discount supermarket Lidl on Thursday said more shoppers were switching to it from traditional grocers during the cost-of-living crunch as it reported a rise in full-year profit.

Lidl GB, part of Germany's Schwarz retail group, said revenue in the year to Feb. 28, 2022, rose 1.5% to 7.8 billion pounds ($9.28 billion) while pretax profit was 41.1 million pounds, up from 9.8 million pounds.

Citing industry data, it said shoppers switched 58 million pounds of spending from the traditional supermarkets - market leader Tesco TSCO.L, Sainsbury's SBRY.L, Asda and Morrisons - to it in the last month as they sought bigger savings.

The latest industry data shows Aldi and Lidl are currently Britain's fastest growing grocers.

($1 = 0.8408 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton and Sarah Young)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSCO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.