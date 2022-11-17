Lidl GB says more shoppers switching to it as profit rises

Adds detail

LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The British arm of German discount supermarket Lidl on Thursday said more shoppers were switching to it from traditional grocers during the cost-of-living crunch as it reported a rise in full-year profit.

Lidl GB, part of Germany's Schwarz retail group, said revenue in the year to Feb. 28, 2022, rose 1.5% to 7.8 billion pounds ($9.28 billion) while pretax profit was 41.1 million pounds, up from 9.8 million pounds.

Citing industry data, it said shoppers switched 58 million pounds of spending from the traditional supermarkets - market leader Tesco TSCO.L, Sainsbury's SBRY.L, Asda and Morrisons - to it in the last month as they sought bigger savings.

The latest industry data shows Aldi and Lidl are currently Britain's fastest growing grocers.

($1 = 0.8408 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton and Sarah Young)

