Lidl GB raises staff pay for second time this year

LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - German-owned discount supermarket Lidl GB has followed rivals in raising hourly pay rates for the second time this year as competition to attract and retain staff in a tight labour market hots up.

The retailer said on Thursday it would pay workers outside of London a minimum of 10.90 pounds ($12.3) an hour, up from 10.10 pounds, and workers in London a minimum of 11.95 pounds, up from 11.30 pounds. The increases, benefiting over 23,500 workers, will take effect on Oct. 1.

($1 = 0.8852 pounds)

