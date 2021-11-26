Lidl GB boss Christian Härtnagel promoted to CEO at Lidl Germany

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The boss of discount supermarket Lidl GB, Christian Härtnagel, has been promoted to the role of CEO at Lidl Germany, the largest of the Lidl businesses, the group said on Friday.

Lidl GB said deputy CEO Ryan McDonnell will succeed Härtnagel as Lidl GB CEO.

Härtnagel will start in his new role on March 1 2022 and McDonnell on Feb. 1.

