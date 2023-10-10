News & Insights

US Markets

Lidia strengthens to major hurricane, aims at Mexico's Pacific coast

October 10, 2023 — 02:30 pm EDT

Written by Raul Cortes Fernandez and Brendan O'Boyle for Reuters ->

Adds details from latest report

MEXICO CITY, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Hurricane Lidia strengthened on Tuesday as it barrels towards Mexico's Pacific coast, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), where beach towns popular with tourists face a significant downpour expected to begin later in the afternoon.

The NHC described Lidia as a "major hurricane" and issued a warning due to dangerous hurricane-force winds.

The storm, now at Category 3 status, is located about 155 miles (249 km) southwest of popular resort city Puerto Vallarta, the Miami-based NHC reported in its latest bulletin.

The center estimated that Lidia is moving east-northeast at 15 miles-per-hour (24 kph) and packing maximum sustained winds of 115 mph (185 kph).

The center added that it expects Lidia's movement to quicken throughout the day and night, with the eye of the hurricane expected to strike land on Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.

It will likely hit the coast "at or near major hurricane strength," according to the NHC.

(Reporting by Raul Cortes Fernandez and Brendan O'Boyle; editing by Stephen Eisenhammer)

((Brendan.OBoyle@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.