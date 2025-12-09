Markets

LICT Corp. Q3 Sales Increase

December 09, 2025 — 04:56 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - LICT Corp. (LICT.PK) released a profit for third quarter of $3.634 million

The company's bottom line came in at $3.634 million, or $233 per share. This compares with $3.783 million, or $228 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.2% to $36.108 million from $33.687 million last year.

LICT Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.634 Mln. vs. $3.783 Mln. last year. -EPS: $233 vs. $228 last year. -Revenue: $36.108 Mln vs. $33.687 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.