LICT Corp. Q3 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - LICT Corp. (LICT.PK) released a profit for third quarter of $3.634 million

The company's bottom line came in at $3.634 million, or $233 per share. This compares with $3.783 million, or $228 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.2% to $36.108 million from $33.687 million last year.

LICT Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

