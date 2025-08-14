LICT Corp. Q2 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - LICT Corp. (LICT.PK) announced a profit for second quarter of $3,150 million

The company's earnings came in at $3,150 million, or $198 per share. This compares with $4.907 million, or $293 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.0% to $34.37 million from $33.68 million last year.

LICT Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

