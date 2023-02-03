LIC's shareholders, customers have no need to worry about its Adani exposure- government official

NEW DELHI, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Shareholders and customers of state-run Life Insurance Corp (LIC) LIFI.NS should not be concerned about its exposure to Adani group, as the insurer is a diversified long-term investor in the market, a top government official told Reuters.

"It has put out the information that their exposure in Adani Group companies should not be any concern for shareholders and policyholders,” Department of Investment and Public Asset Management Tuhin Kanta Pandey said.

“LIC has a well diversified portfolio and has its investments in many companies and the value of its investments keep changing. LIC is a long term investor in the market."

(Reporting by Nikunj Ohri. Editing by Jane Merriman)

