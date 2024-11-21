News & Insights

Lichen China Ltd. Rewards Employees with Share Issuance

November 21, 2024 — 08:28 am EST

Lichen China Ltd. Class A (LICN) has released an update.

Lichen China Ltd. has issued 1,150,000 Class A ordinary shares to selected employees as part of its 2023 Equity Incentive Plan, aimed at rewarding and retaining talent within the company. This strategic move highlights the company’s commitment to strengthening its workforce and enhancing shareholder value.

