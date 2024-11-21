Lichen China Ltd. Rewards Employees with Share Issuance

Lichen China Ltd. Class A (LICN) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Lichen China Ltd. has issued 1,150,000 Class A ordinary shares to selected employees as part of its 2023 Equity Incentive Plan, aimed at rewarding and retaining talent within the company. This strategic move highlights the company’s commitment to strengthening its workforce and enhancing shareholder value.
For further insights into LICN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.