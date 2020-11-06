Licensed Swiss Crypto Bank Launches Tezos Trading and Staking

Cryptocurrencies

Sygnum Bank, a digital assets company licensed in Switzerland, has launched services for Tezos, its first listing of a proof-of-stake blockchain token.

  • Announcing the news Friday in a blog post, Sygnum said it now offers trading, staking and custody for tezos (XTZ).
  • Users can earn rewards by staking XTZ with no minimum period and interest said to be “up to 5%” annually.
  • The company is regulated as a bank by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA), and offers a range of digital asset services with a focus on the B2B market.
  • “Sygnum’s offering of Tezos staking services serves as validation of the network’s security and longevity, and is yet another step on the path towards major institutional and enterprise adoption,” said David Fuchs, head of enterprise adoption EMEA at the Tezos Foundation.
  • Also today, Sygnum announced it tapped custody services from Taurus Group to keep deposits secure.

