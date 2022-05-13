LIC prices IPO at top end of indicated range- ET Now, citing agencies

Contributor
Nivedita Bhattacharjee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

BENGALURU, May 13 (Reuters) - India's Life Insurance Corp (LIC) has priced its initial public offering at the top end of the indicated range, at 949 rupees ($12.28), ET Now said on Friday, citing agencies.

The country's largest-ever IPO was oversubscribed 2.95 times as six days of bidding came to an end on May 9.

($1 = 77.3075 Indian rupees)

