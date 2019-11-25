LIC Housing Finance seeks bids for two-year one-month bonds

Contributor
Krishna Merchant Reuters
Published

LIC Housing Finance is seeking bids to raise up to Rs25bn (US$349m) from two-year one-month bonds, according to a market source.

MUMBAI, Nov 26 (IFR) - LIC Housing Finance is seeking bids to raise up to Rs25bn (US$349m) from two-year one-month bonds, according to a market source.

The housing finance company is eyeing Rs7.5bn plus a greenshoe amount of Rs17.5bn. The issuer has asked investors to place bids on the electronic platform on November 27 in an open bidding session.

Crisil has assigned a AAA rating to the secured bonds.

The non-banking financial company is yet to make an official announcement on the planned bond sale.

(Reporting by Krishna Merchant; Editing by Vincent Baby)

((Krishna.Merchant@thomsonreuters.com; +65 64174544;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More