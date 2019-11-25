LIC Housing Finance seeks bids for two-year one-month bonds

MUMBAI, Nov 26 (IFR) - LIC Housing Finance is seeking bids to raise up to Rs25bn (US$349m) from two-year one-month bonds, according to a market source.

The housing finance company is eyeing Rs7.5bn plus a greenshoe amount of Rs17.5bn. The issuer has asked investors to place bids on the electronic platform on November 27 in an open bidding session.

Crisil has assigned a AAA rating to the secured bonds.

The non-banking financial company is yet to make an official announcement on the planned bond sale.

(Reporting by Krishna Merchant; Editing by Vincent Baby)

((Krishna.Merchant@thomsonreuters.com; +65 64174544;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.