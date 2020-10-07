Markets
LICH

LIC Housing Finance eyes up to Rs25bn from bonds

Contributor
Krishna Merchant Reuters
Published

LIC Housing Finance plans to reopen two bond issues to raise a total of up to Rs25bn (US$340m).

MUMBAI, Oct 7 (IFR) - LIC Housing Finance plans to reopen two bond issues to raise a total of up to Rs25bn (US$340m).

It is eyeing Rs5bn plus a greenshoe amount of Rs10bn from a tap of November 25 2024 bonds and Rs5bn plus a greenshoe amount of the same size from a tap of July 15 2022 bonds. Crisil and Care have assigned AAA ratings.

SBI Capital Markets is said to be the arranger.

Separately, Piramal Capital & Housing Finance is eyeing Rs500m from 10-year bonds at 9.30%. Care and Icra have assigned a AA rating to the notes.

The issuers have asked investors to place bids on the electronic platform on October 8.

The non-bank lenders are yet to make an official announcement on the planned bond sales.

(Reporting by Krishna Merchant; Editing by Steve Garton)

((Krishna.Merchant@thomsonreuters.com; +65 64174544;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LICH

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular