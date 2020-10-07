LIC Housing Finance eyes up to Rs25bn from bonds

MUMBAI, Oct 7 (IFR) - LIC Housing Finance plans to reopen two bond issues to raise a total of up to Rs25bn (US$340m).
It is eyeing Rs5bn plus a greenshoe amount of Rs10bn from a tap of November 25 2024 bonds and Rs5bn plus a greenshoe amount of the same size from a tap of July 15 2022 bonds. Crisil and Care have assigned AAA ratings.
SBI Capital Markets is said to be the arranger.
Separately, Piramal Capital & Housing Finance is eyeing Rs500m from 10-year bonds at 9.30%. Care and Icra have assigned a AA rating to the notes.
The issuers have asked investors to place bids on the electronic platform on October 8.
The non-bank lenders are yet to make an official announcement on the planned bond sales.
(Reporting by Krishna Merchant; Editing by Steve Garton)
((Krishna.Merchant@thomsonreuters.com; +65 64174544;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
