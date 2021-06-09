World Markets

Libya's Waha Oil ouput slips to 130,000 bpd due to pipeline leak - oil source

Angus McDowall Reuters
Libya’s Waha Oil Co's output fell to 130,000 barrels per day on Wednesday, from 285,000 bpd a day earlier, due to a pipeline leak, an oil source at the Es Sider crude export terminal said.

Waha, a unit of state-owned National Oil Corp, reported the leak on Monday, saying it affected production at the Samah oilfield which feeds Es Sider.

