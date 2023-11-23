Libya's Ras Lanuf resumes production at polyethylene factory -NOC

News & Insights

TRIPOLI, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Libya's Ras Lanuf company has resumed production at a polyethylene factory after a 12-year hiatus, with production capacity of 240,000 tons per day, its parent state oil firm NOC said on Thursday.

Ras Lanuf oil and gas company operated the factory along with an ethylene factory, which supplied it, that had resumed a 330,000 tons per year production at the end of October.

"This is the first time that the factory has been operated by supplying it with the raw material ethylene gas through a thermal cracking plant after a hiatus that lasted for more than 12 years," the NOC said.

Separately, NOC said that another subsidiary, Sirte Oil Company, reached a crude oil production of 93,500 barrels per day from the company's fields, the highest since 2021

The OPEC member state's total oil output has reached 1.2 million barrels per day.

