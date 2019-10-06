Libya's NOC to halt production at Faregh oil field due maintenance at Zueitina port

Add background

CAIRO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Sunday it would halt production at the Faregh oil field as it will close the gas plant at the port of Zueitina for scheduled maintenance from Monday until Oct. 14.

The production at the field will be suspended during this period, resulting in about 15,000 barrels of oil per day and about 70 million cubic feet of gas per day being taken offline.

Sirte Oil Company will continue to supply natural gas to power plants, NOC said in a statement, adding that reductions in gas supply will be compensated with liquid fuel.

Libya's current oil production is around 1.3 million barrels per day.

OPEC member Libya's oil production has fluctuated sharply in recent years due to attacks, protests and political conflict in the turmoil following the country's 2011 uprising.

