News & Insights

US Markets

Libya's NOC set for 2 mln bpd oil output in 3-5 yrs, says chairman

Credit: REUTERS/HAZEM AHMED

December 05, 2023 — 04:03 am EST

Written by Yousef Saba and Maha El Dahan for Reuters ->

By Yousef Saba and Maha El Dahan

DUBAI, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) is on track to reach oil output of 2 million barrels per day (bpd) in the next three to five years and is planning bidding rounds for exploration blocks by the end of 2024, its chairman said on Tuesday.

NOC hopes to increase oil production by 100,000 bpd from the current 1.3 million bpd by the end of next year, Farhat Bengdara told Reuters at the COP28 climate summit.

A bidding round for exploration blocks could include offshore and onshore blocks for both oil and gas, he said, though the number of blocks has yet to be decided.

"We see a lot of interest," Bengdara said. "I can't name names, but American companies, European companies, companies from the Far East."

Foreign investment is necessary because the country's resources are limited, Bengdara said, adding that NOC was looking to make investment more attractive for foreign companies.

"It needs to be a win-win situation," he said.

(Reporting by Maha Eldahan and Yousef Saba Writing by Ahmed Elimam Editing by David Goodman)

((Ahmed.Elimam@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.