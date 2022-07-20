Libya's NOC says production resumed at several oilfields

World Markets

CAIRO, July 21 (Reuters) - Libya's National Oil Corp (NOC) said on Wednesday crude production had resumed at several oilfields, after lifting force majeure on oil exports last week.

Production has restarted at fields belonging to Waha Oil Company at a rate of 70,000 barrels per day (bpd) and will be gradually increased until normal rates are achieved, the state-owned NOC said in a statement.

Production has also resumed from the Nafoura, Tibesti, al-Ghani and al-Bayda oilfields belonging to Harouge Oil Operations and Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO).

"Production at the two companies will be increased gradually after restarting the other fields," NOC said.

A tanker entered Ras Lanuf port to ship 600,000 barrels of crude, it said, while another has arrived at the Zueitina oil terminal and will be loaded with one million barrels on Thursday.

Earlier on Wednesday a tanker docked in Es Sider oil terminal to ship one million barrels of crude to Italy, according to NOC.

(Reporting by Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Ahmad Elhamy; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Cynthia Osterman)

