Libya's NOC says oil production at 1.211 mln bpd - statement

Moataz Mohamed Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Ismail Zetouni

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Libya's oil production is running at 1.211 million barrels per day (bpd), Libya's National Oil Corp (NOC) said in a statement on Sunday.

On July 23, NOC, which is being run a new chief appointed by the Government of National Unity last month, said production had reached 860,000 bpd and that it aimed to raise it to 1.2 million bpd in two weeks.

The North African country's oil exports also reached 1.2 million bpd at times last year.

(Reporting by Moataz Mohamed; Editing by David Clarke)

