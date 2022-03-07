Libya's NOC says BP agreed to resume oil operations in country -statement

CAIRO, March 7 (Reuters) - Libya's state-owned National Oil Corp (NOC) announced on Monday that oil and gas major BP BP.L agreed to resume oil operations in the country, a statement published on the company's website said.

The statement added the two companies discussed resuming BP’s exploration activities in onshore acreage in Ghadames, near the border between Libya, Algeria and Tunisia, and offshore acreage in the central Sirte basin.

