Libya's NOC lifts force majeure on Hariga port
TUNIS, April 26 (Reuters) - Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) has lifted force majeure on Hariga port after settling a dispute over its budget with the new Government of National Unity, it said on Monday.
