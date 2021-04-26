Libya's NOC lifts force majeure on Hariga port

World Markets

TUNIS, April 26 (Reuters) - Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) has lifted force majeure on Hariga port after settling a dispute over its budget with the new Government of National Unity, it said on Monday.

