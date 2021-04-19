World Markets

Libya's NOC declares force majeure on Hariga port

Contributors
Reuters Libya newsroom Reuters
Ahmad Ghaddar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ISMAIL ZITOUNY

Libya's National Oil Corp (NOC) declared force majeure on Monday on exports from the port of Hariga and said it could extend the measure to other facilities due to a budget dispute with the country's central bank.

Adds details

TRIPOLI, April 19 (Reuters) - Libya's National Oil Corp (NOC) declared force majeure on Monday on exports from the port of Hariga and said it could extend the measure to other facilities due to a budget dispute with the country's central bank.

Daily lost income "may exceed 118 million dinars ($26 million)", NOC said in its statement.

The port was expected to load about 180,000 barrels per day (bpd) in April, on board six tankers, according to a loading schedule.

Libyan oil output hit 1.28 million bpd in March, the country told the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, an eight-year high.

Brent oil prices LCOc1 were trading 92 cents, or 1.4% higher, at $67.97 a barrel on Tuesday.

Arabian Gulf Oil Co (AGOCO), the NOC subsidiary which runs Hariga, said on Sunday it had suspended output because it had not received its budget since September. Its Hariga port manager and an oil engineer said production had been reduced.

NOC said the Central Bank of Libya (CBL) had refused to finance the oil sector for months, adding that "this painful reality may extend to the rest of the companies".

Libyan oil output was halted for much of last year after eastern-based forces in the country's civil war blockaded oil terminals, causing NOC to declare force majeure on all exports.

Production resumed after a deal that emerged after fighting ended last summer, but before the major peacemaking effort that has led to a new unity government.

(Reporting by Reuters Libya newsroom, Ahmad Ghaddar in London, writing by Angus McDowall Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Gareth Jones)

((angus.mcdowall@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: angus.mcdowall.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Global M&A trends and outlook for the remainder of 2021

    Aon Managing Director of Transaction Solutions joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks​ to discuss global M&A trends and outlook for the remainder of 2021.

    4 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular