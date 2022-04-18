World Markets

Libya's NOC declares force majeure at Zueitina oil port

Libya's National Oil Corp. (NOC) declared force majeure at the Zueitina oil port on Monday and warned that "a painful wave of closures" had begun hitting its facilities.

"These interruptions were caused by the entry of a group of individuals into the port of Zueitina...which made it impossible for NOC to implement its contractual obligations," the state-oil company said in a statement.

