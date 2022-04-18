Libya's NOC declares force majeure at Zueitina oil port

TUNIS, April 18 (Reuters) - Libya's National Oil Corp. (NOC) declared force majeure at the Zueitina oil port on Monday and warned that "a painful wave of closures" had begun hitting its facilities.

"These interruptions were caused by the entry of a group of individuals into the port of Zueitina...which made it impossible for NOC to implement its contractual obligations," the state-oil company said in a statement.

(Reporting Angus McDowall, writing by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Maher.Chmaytelli@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.