Libya's NOC declares force majeure at Brega oil port

April 19 (Reuters) - Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) declared force majeure at the Brega oil port on Tuesday, saying it was unable to fulfil its commitments towards the oil market.

"At a time when oil prices are witnessing a significant recovery due to the increase in global demand... Libyan crude is subjected to a wave of illegal closures," the state-owned company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ahmed Elumami Writing by Ahmad Elhamy Editing by Louise Heavens)

