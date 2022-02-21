World Markets

Libya's NOC announces opening of Tahara oilfield

Contributor
Moataz Mohamed Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ismail Zetouni

Libya's state-owned National Oil Corp (NOC) on Monday announced the opening of the Tahara oilfield operated by Arabian Gulf Oil Co (AGOCO) in the Hamada area.

Adds background

CAIRO, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Libya's state-owned National Oil Corp (NOC) on Monday announced the opening of the Tahara oilfield operated by Arabian Gulf Oil Co (AGOCO) in the Hamada area.

The NOC statement did not disclose any Tahara production details.

Libya plans to keep oil output at 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2022, NOC Chairman Mustafa Sanalla told a news conference in Tripoli last month.

NOC hopes to be able to increase output further, he said, adding that the company plans to bring two new fields on stream this year, adding nearly 18,000 bpd of capacity.

(Reporting by Moataz Mohamed Editing by David Goodman)

((moataz.mohamed@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular