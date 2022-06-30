World Markets

Libya's NOC announces force majeure over two ports and oilfield

Contributors
Lilian Wagdy Reuters
Yomna Ehab from Cairo Reuters
Ahmed Elumami from Tripoli Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) declared force majeure on Thursday at Es Sidr and Ras Lanuf ports as well as El Feel oilfield, it said in a statement.

Adds details, production figures in NOC statement

TRIPOLI, June 30 (Reuters) - Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) declared force majeure on Thursday at Es Sidr and Ras Lanuf ports as well as El Feel oilfield, it said in a statement.

The statement added that force majeure is still in effect at the ports of Brega and Zueitina.

Production has seen a sharp decline, with daily exports ranging between 365,000 and 409,000 barrels per day (bpd), a decrease of 865,000 bpd compared to production in "normal circumstances", according to the statement.

Losses because of the closures exceeded 16 billion Libyan dinars ($3.32 billion), the statement said.

The NOC had said on Monday it was considering declaring force majeure in the Gulf of Sirte area within 72 hours unless production and shipping resume at the oil terminals there.

($1 = 4.8196 Libyan dinars)

(Reporting by Lilian Wagdy and Yomna Ehab from Cairo, Ahmed Elumami from Tripoli Editing by Grant McCool)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular