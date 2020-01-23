Libya's neighbours meet in Algeria seeking stronger truce

Algerian Foreign Minister Sabri Boukadoum told visiting envoys from other countries neighbouring Libya on Thursday that he hoped their meeting would strengthen a fragile truce in the country and help avert more foreign influence there.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.