Libya's Mellitah Oil and Gas Coreopens gas well in Mediterranean

TRIPOLI, April 8 (Reuters) - Libya's National Oil Corporation announced on Saturday the reopening of a gas well operated by Mellitah Oil and Gas Company on its Sabratha Platform in the Mediterranean Sea.

Total production of the well will reach 37 million cubic feet of gas per day and 1,000 barrels of natural-condensate gas per day.

Production had been halted since Jan. 28, 2021, due to technical problems, NOC said.

(Reporting by Adam Makary, Enas Alashray & Libya newsroom, Editing by Angus MacSwan)

