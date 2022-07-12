Libya's Government of National Unity to replace NOC chief Sanalla

Adds details, context

TRIPOLI, July 12 (Reuters) - Libya's Government of National Unity (GNU) has decided to replace the National Oil Corp Chairman Mustafa Sanalla with former central bank governor Farhat Bengdara, as well as the entire NOC board, a GNU source said on Tuesday.

The decision was not broadcast by the GNU or distributed to state institutions and government ministries, but reports of Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah's decree were circulating in local press and on social media.

The source confirmed the authenticity of a widely shared document naming the new chairman and board of Libya's state oil producer.

A spokesperson for the GNU did not respond to requests for comment and the Oil Ministry said it had not yet received any formal notification. A spokesperson for NOC was not immediately available for comment.

Control over Libya's oil wealth has been the main prize for sparring factions since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that led to years of chaos and violence in the North African country.

Groups aligned with eastern factions have this year orchestrated another blockade of oil output by closing down fields and export terminals as a tactic in the political dispute over control of government.

In March, the eastern-based parliament said it was replacing Dbeibah with another government led by Fathi Bashagha, but Dbeibah has refused to quit power.

The leadership of NOC is not among the "sovereign positions" that require broad agreement among Libya's rival political institutions to change.

However, with the parliament challenging the legitimacy of Dbeibah's government, any move by him to change the NOC leadership could prompt fierce pushback.

(Reporting by Reuters Libya newsroom; writing by Angus McDowall; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Mark Heinrich)

