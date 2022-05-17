World Markets

Libya's Bashagha quits Tripoli after clashes

TRIPOLI, May 17 (Reuters) - Libya's parliament-appointed prime minister Fathi Bashagha left the capital Tripoli on Tuesday, his office said, hours after his attempt to enter the city led to clashes between rival factions.

Most Popular