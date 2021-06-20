Libyan unity PM says coast road to reopen on Sunday

TRIPOLI, June 20 (Reuters) - Libya will on Sunday reopen its main coast road across the front line, its unity prime minister said on Twitter, after months of negotiations as part of a ceasefire between the two main sides in the conflict.

