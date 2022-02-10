Libyan parliament spokesman declares Bashagha new PM after rival withdraws

TOBRUK, Libya, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Libya's parliament spokesman on Thursday declared Fathi Bashagha as the new interim prime minister after a rival candidate withdrew, but it was not clear if the chamber had held a vote.

The incumbent, Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah, has said he does not recognise the parliament's attempt to remove him, that his government remains valid and that he will not step down.

(Reporting by Ayman al-Warfali, writing by Angus McDowall; Editing by Jon Boyle)

