Libyan oil output reaches 1.25 mln bpd, NOC chairman says

Adds detail and background

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Libya's oil output has reached about 1.25 million barrels per day (bpd) and could ultimately climb as high as the 3.4 million bpd achieved in the 1970s, National Oil Corporation (NOC) Chairman Farhat Bengdara said on Tuesday.

The North African country is aiming to reach oil output of 2 million barrels per day (bpd) in the next three to five years.

Only 25% of the pipeline capacity exporting natural gas from Libya to Italy is used, Bengdara said at the International Energy Week event in London on Tuesady.

Bengdara also said that Libya will hold a bidding round for exploration rights by the end of this year or early next year, adding that are signs that big companies will participate.

(Reporting by Youssef Saba Writing by Yomna Ehab Editing by David Goodman)

((yomna.ehab@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.